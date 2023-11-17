2-day legal conference from tomorrow

KLE Law College, Bengaluru, in collaboration with the Global Academy of Law-Tech Education and Research (GALTER), is organising an international conference on 'Ethico-Legal Dimensions of Advanced Technologies' on November 18 and 19.
Justice TG Shivashankare Gowda, High Court of Karnataka, will be the chief guest during the inaugural programme on November 18, to be held at the law college auditorium.
He will be joined by Venkatesh Murthy K, Senior Director, Data Security Council of India; Prof Dr Andrew Koh, Senior Lecturer of Computer Science, Singapore Management University; and Govind Mengiji, Cyber Security and Technology Manager, Deloitte Middle East.
Prof Dr Ashok Shettar, Vice-Chancellor, KLE Technological University, Hubballi, will preside over the event. The conference will cover solutions to responsible innovation in various plenary, technical sessions, and panel discussions held over two days.