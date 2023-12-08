JOIN US
2-day Namma Raste exhibition

Last Updated 07 December 2023, 22:23 IST

The BBMP, in collaboration with WRI India and Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS), has organised a two-day exhibition on improving streets in the city.

The objective of ‘Namma Raste’ is to discuss, deliberate and showcase innovative and holistic street and public space designs to make Bengaluru safe, inclusive and resilient.

Students of architecture colleges, design consultants, citizen groups, and officials from government departments will showcase their work, participating in workshops and group discussions.

The event will be held at the BBMP head office on Friday and Saturday.  

(Published 07 December 2023, 22:23 IST)
