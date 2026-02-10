Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

2 held for robbing home-alone woman in Bengaluru

According to the complainant, when he was away at work on Jan 27, three suspects entered his house, assaulted his wife, who was home alone, and robbed 48.06 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 4 lakh cash.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 22:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 22:18 IST
Bengaluru newsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us