2 held for robbing home-alone woman in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Govindapura police have arrested two suspects in connection with a robbery case. Stolen property worth Rs 7.44 lakh has been recovered from the duo. The arrested are Mohammed Shabaz Khan, 24, from DJ Halli and Suraj A, 40, from T Dasarahalli. </p>.<p>According to the complainant, when he was away at work on Jan 27, three suspects entered his house, assaulted his wife, who was home alone, and robbed 48.06 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 4 lakh cash. The police have recovered 15.2 grams of gold ornaments, Rs 2.73 lakh in cash, two mobile phones, and a scooter used for the offence. One more suspect is at large. </p>