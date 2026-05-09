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2 held with 250 kg ganja disguised as poultry feed in Bengaluru

The street value of the seized contraband is estimated at over Rs 1 crore.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 22:42 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 22:42 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsganja

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