<p>Bengaluru: In a swift operation, Jigani police intercepted two alleged smugglers and recovered around 250 kg of ganja hidden as poultry feed, officials said.</p>.<p>The street value of the seized contraband is estimated at over Rs 1 crore.</p>.<p>Police arrested Ramyan Yadav, 40, and Sabir Khan, 42, both from Chhattisgarh.</p>.<p>On Thursday evening, a team led by Jigani police inspector Manjunath B S intercepted the van carrying the narcotics near Bannerghatta Road.</p>.<p>The van was headed to Namakkal in Tamil Nadu after loading the narcotics, disguised as poultry feed, from Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.</p>.<p>“The truck, belonging to a travel agency, was booked by a third party to transport agricultural products. The two suspects befriended the van driver, who is also from Chhattisgarh, and claimed they had a delivery in Bengaluru. They then loaded the truck with the narcotics,” a police officer told DH.</p>.<p>Police suspect the involvement of others and are probing a possible wider drug network.</p>