2 killed in accidents on Hebbal flyover, Seshadripuram

<p>Bengaluru: Two men lost their lives in separate road accidents in the city late Sunday night and early Monday morning, police said.</p>.<p>In the first incident, 36-year-old Ravikumar, a resident of Hebbal who worked as a plumber, died after his motorcycle was hit by a luggage autorickshaw near Jutka Stand in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/once-upon-a-frame-3-4028880">Seshadripuram</a>.</p>.<p>According to the Seshadripuram traffic police, the accident occurred around 11 pm when the speeding luggage autorickshaw, allegedly being driven recklessly, veered into the opposite lane and collided head-on with Ravikumar's motorcycle.</p>.<p>The impact threw him onto the road, causing severe head injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.</p>.Two motorists die in separate road crashes .<p>The Seshadripuram traffic police have registered a case against the autorickshaw driver and launched an investigation.</p>.<p>In a separate accident in the early hours of Monday, a 26-year-old driver from Rajasthan was killed and his co-passenger injured after their Mahindra Bolero rammed into the rear of a moving truck on the Hebbal flyover.</p>.<p>Police said the vehicle was transporting a load of clothes from Rajasthan to Marathahalli.</p>.<p>Around 3.45 am, while ascending the Hebbal flyover up-ramp, the driver reportedly lost control of the speeding vehicle and crashed into the truck ahead.</p>.<p>The driver sustained critical injuries and died on the spot. His co-passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.</p>.<p>The Hebbal traffic police have registered a case and are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident, including whether speeding or driver fatigue contributed to the crash.</p>