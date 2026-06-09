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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

2 killed in accidents on Hebbal flyover, Seshadripuram

According to the Seshadripuram traffic police, the accident occurred around 11 pm when the speeding luggage autorickshaw veered into the opposite lane and collided head-on with Ravikumar's motorcycle.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 02:37 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 02:37 IST
BengaluruAccident

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