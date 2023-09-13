2 more arrests over attack on Azhagiri's aide

Bengaluru police have arrested two more suspects over the brutal assault on VK Gurusamy, a Madurai-based ganglord considered close to expelled DMK leader MK Azhagiri.
Gurusamy, 77, sustained life-threatening injuries in the machete attack orchestrated by five men on Kammanahalli Main Road on September 4. He is currently in ICU.
Police say Gurusamy is accused of multiple crimes, including murder and attempted murder, and belongs to one of two gangs whose rivalry dates back 35 years. He had reportedly moved to Bengaluru as he feared a threat to his life back home.
Police sources said two more suspects — Vinok Kumar, 20, and Karthik alias Puliyuru, 28, both from Madurai — were arrested on Tuesday. Another suspect, Prasanna, was arrested on Friday.