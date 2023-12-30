2 plots shortlisted for Bengaluru’s tallest tower

A senior architect said the western and southern parts of Bengaluru are ideal for building tall structures but wondered whether the government will be able to build a 250-metre tall structure. “At the moment, the tallest building is a residential complex (Presidential Tower) on Tumakuru Road 161 metres, followed by Mantri Pinnacle (153 metres) and Brigade Gateway (128 metres). The BBMP may have to take the approval of airport authorities if it wants to build a very tall structure,” he said, adding that the civic body should also put to use its utility building on MG Road by providing high-speed elevators and remodeling all the floors.