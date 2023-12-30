2 plots shortlisted for Bengaluru’s tallest tower

Bengaluru: The defunct New Government Electric Factory (NGEF) in Baiyappanahalli or the Sandal Soap Factory (Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd) near Yeshwantpur could emerge as the next tourist destination of Bengaluru, which has limited options for weekend outings. After examining over a dozen vacant lands, the BBMP has short-listed these two places for building what it calls a ‘Sky Deck’ or a viewing tower, which is touted to be the tallest in Bengaluru at 250 metres.
Top BBMP officials said there was consensus on picking just one place – NGEF – for the feasibility study to build the tallest structure but the height restriction owing to its proximity to the city’s HAL Airport prompted officials to pick another place too.
According to the bids called by the civic body earlier this week, the consultants are expected to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed ‘Sky Deck’, which is designed on the lines of a banyan tree, by evaluating both NGEF as well as the premises of Karnataka Soap and Detergents Ltd.
Besides offering an aerial view of the city, the tower is expected to have museums, restaurants and commercial establishments. Both these places were picked as they are connected to the Metro station but the tower will have its own parking facility for private vehicles, officials said. “Most global cities have tall buildings, be it Dubai’s Burj Khalifa or Taiwan’s Taipei 101. Bengaluru being an international city does not have such tourist attractions barring Cubbon Park and Lalbagh,” a BBMP official said. Sky Deck, he said, aims to promote tourism in the city.
The project was first proposed by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in October after meeting a team of consultants from abroad. He also held a meeting with CM Siddaramaiah over finalising the place as the structure required a minimum of 10 acres of land that is connected to the Metro station.
Another BBMP official said Cubbon Park was ruled out as it is an eco-sensitive zone while Race Course did not have Metro connectivity. He said the government may consider the state-owned Mysore Lamp Works Ltd, which has been defunct for many years if the land available at Sandal Soap Factory is not adequate.
One of the biggest challenges the BBMP may face is the restriction over building tall structures, considering Bengaluru has four airports and several parts of the city come under the airports’ funnel zone, especially the northern area (Kempegowda International Airport, Yelahanka Airforce Station and Jakkur flying school) and the core area (HAL airport).
A senior architect said the western and southern parts of Bengaluru are ideal for building tall structures but wondered whether the government will be able to build a 250-metre tall structure. “At the moment, the tallest building is a residential complex (Presidential Tower) on Tumakuru Road 161 metres, followed by Mantri Pinnacle (153 metres) and Brigade Gateway (128 metres). The BBMP may have to take the approval of airport authorities if it wants to build a very tall structure,” he said, adding that the civic body should also put to use its utility building on MG Road by providing high-speed elevators and remodeling all the floors.
Highlights - World's tallest buildings Burj Khalifa, Dubai: 828 metresMerdeka, Malaysia: 678 metresShanghai Tower: 632 metresLotte World Tower, South Korea: 554 metresOne World Trade Centre, US: 541 metresTaipei 101, Taiwan: 508 metres