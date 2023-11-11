20 BMTC depots, workshops rewarded for cleanliness  

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Friday presented awards to 20 BMTC depots and workshops for their cleanliness initiatives in October at Depot 11 in the north zone.
The Challaghatta workshop and depots across zones in Gunjur, RR Nagar, Yelahanka, Banashankari, Devanahalli, and KR Puram came first with a Rs 10,000 cash prize, a trophy and certificates for each of them.
The Dasanapura workshop was ranked second with a cash prize of Rs 5,000, along with depots in Koramangala, Chandra Layout, Dasanapura, Poorna Prajna Layout, Hennur, and the Kempegowda bus station.
Six city depots won the third prize with each receiving Rs 3,000, while six depots each won consolation prizes worth Rs 2,000.
Road Safety Month
The BMTC will also observe November as the 'Road Safety Month'. Accordingly, workshops have been conducted at the Hoskote bus stand, Challaghatta workshop, Puttenahalli depot, central zone Depot 25 and other depots.
Nearly 300 driving staff will be trained on safe driving methods every day, covering the 10,000-odd drivers in the corporation in 35 days. Camps will also be conducted to check their eyesight and overall health.
Reddy visited BMTC Depot 50 at Devanahalli on Friday and lauded their cleanliness initiatives, noting that other depots could adopt similar initiatives to ensure optimal work environments for all employees.