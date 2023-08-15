Karnataka: 20 cops get service medals ahead of Independence Day

Twenty police personnel of the state have been awarded service medals ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
As many as 954 police personnel from across the country have been awarded medals; among them, 229 have been chosen for the police medal for Gallantry, 82 got the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service and 642 have received the Police Medal for meritorious service and one officer for the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry.
The service medals are awarded twice a year -- on Republic Day and Independence Day.
Two officers have been awarded with President’s police medals for distinguished service and 18 officers have been awarded with police medals for meritorious service.
President’s Police medals for distinguished service
Seemant Kumar Singh, Additional Director General of Police
S Murugan, Additional Director General of Police
Police medals for meritorious service
Sandeep Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police West, Bengaluru
B S Mohan Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ramanagara
Nagaraj G, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City
Shivashankar M, Assistant Director, Mysuru City
Bheema Rao Girish, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru
Jagadeesha H S, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City
Keshav Murthy Gopalaiah, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru
Myakularahalli Nagaiah Nagaraja, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru.
B N Srinivas, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru.
Anjumala T Nayak, DySP, CID, Bengaluru.
Raghavendra K Hegde, Superintendent of Police, Carlton House, Karnataka
Anilkumar Prabhakar Grampurohit, Police Inspector(PI), Bengaluru
Ashok R P, PI, Bengaluru
Ramappa B Gutter, Inspector of Police, Ramanagara
Shankara, Armed Head Constable, Udupi
Venkatesh K, Armed Head Constable, Raichur
S Kumar, AHC, State Crime Bureau
V Bangaru, KSRP, Bengaluru