Karnataka: 20 cops get service medals ahead of Independence Day

The service medals are awarded twice a year -- on Republic Day and Independence Day.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 23:54 IST

Twenty police personnel of the state have been awarded service medals ahead of Independence Day celebrations. 

As many as 954 police personnel from across the country have been awarded medals; among them, 229 have been chosen for the police medal for Gallantry, 82 got the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service and 642 have received the Police Medal for meritorious service and one officer for the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry. 

The service medals are awarded twice a year -- on Republic Day and  Independence Day.  

Two officers have been awarded with President’s police medals for distinguished service and 18 officers have been awarded with police medals for meritorious service.

President’s Police medals for distinguished service

Seemant Kumar Singh, Additional Director General of Police  

S Murugan, Additional Director General of Police
 

Police medals for meritorious service

Sandeep Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police West, Bengaluru

B S Mohan Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ramanagara 

Nagaraj G, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City 

Shivashankar M, Assistant Director, Mysuru City

Bheema Rao Girish, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru

Jagadeesha H S, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City

Keshav Murthy Gopalaiah, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru 

Myakularahalli Nagaiah Nagaraja, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru.

B N Srinivas, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru.

Anjumala T Nayak, DySP, CID, Bengaluru. 

Raghavendra K Hegde, Superintendent of Police, Carlton House, Karnataka

Anilkumar Prabhakar Grampurohit, Police Inspector(PI), Bengaluru

Ashok R P, PI, Bengaluru

Ramappa B Gutter, Inspector of Police, Ramanagara

Shankara, Armed Head Constable, Udupi 

Venkatesh K, Armed Head Constable, Raichur

S Kumar, AHC, State Crime Bureau 

V Bangaru, KSRP, Bengaluru 

(Published 14 August 2023, 23:54 IST)
