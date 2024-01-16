20 flights delayed at Bengaluru airport

A spokesperson of the airport’s operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said no delays were reported due to weather-related visibility issues in Bengaluru. “Flights in the morning to cities including Kolkata, Chennai, Allahabad, and Hubballi were delayed because of inclement weather in these cities,” he told DH. Six flights that were scheduled to land in Chennai were diverted to KIA. They departed later in the day, the spokesperson said. Most of the affected flights were operated by IndiGo.