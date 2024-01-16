20 flights delayed at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru: Inclement weather at destinations led to the delay of 20 flights that were scheduled to take off from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here on Monday.
A spokesperson of the airport’s operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said no delays were reported due to weather-related visibility issues in Bengaluru. “Flights in the morning to cities including Kolkata, Chennai, Allahabad, and Hubballi were delayed because of inclement weather in these cities,” he told DH. Six flights that were scheduled to land in Chennai were diverted to KIA. They departed later in the day, the spokesperson said. Most of the affected flights were operated by IndiGo.
On Sunday, more than 50 outbound flights were delayed at KIA and schedules of inbound flights hit. Half of these delays were traced to conditions in Bengaluru. The day also saw the cancellation of at least seven flights, to destinations including Delhi, Goa, and Mumbai.