JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

20 flights delayed at Bengaluru airport

A spokesperson of the airport’s operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said no delays were reported due to weather-related visibility issues in Bengaluru.
Last Updated 15 January 2024, 21:23 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Inclement weather at destinations led to the delay of 20 flights that were scheduled to take off from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here on Monday.

A spokesperson of the airport’s operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said no delays were reported due to weather-related visibility issues in Bengaluru. “Flights in the morning to cities including Kolkata, Chennai, Allahabad, and Hubballi were delayed because of inclement weather in these cities,” he told DH. Six flights that were scheduled to land in Chennai were diverted to KIA. They departed later in the day, the spokesperson said. Most of the affected flights were operated by IndiGo.

On Sunday, more than 50 outbound flights were delayed at KIA and schedules of inbound flights hit. Half of these delays were traced to conditions in Bengaluru. The day also saw the cancellation of at least seven flights, to destinations including Delhi, Goa, and Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 January 2024, 21:23 IST)
BengaluruKempegowda International Airport

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT