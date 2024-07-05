20 istri vyapaaris gifted LPG iron boxes

“Coal iron boxes take close to an hour to heat up and they typically have to set it up twice a day. That means they lose two hours a day just setting up the box,” says Sekhar Sahoo, marketing manager at Udhyam. LPG boxes will heat up within two minutes and can be switched off as and when needed. “Many of the istriwallahs are unable to take a break once they start their shift because they cannot step away from the coal boxes,” explains Sahoo.