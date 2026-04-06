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20 years, but no site: Vijaya Bank staff's dreams dashed

Only about 70 acres of land had proper titles but was non-contiguous, which meant it was unfit to form a proper layout.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 00:29 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 00:29 IST
India NewsBengaluruVijaya Bank

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