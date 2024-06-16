200 people screened for cervical, breast cancer at Varthur UPHC

Bengaluru: Nearly 200 people were screened for cervical and breast cancer at a free screening camp held at the Varthur UPHC on Friday and Saturday.
The two-day camp was organized by Vikasa Tarangini Mahila Arogya Vikas in collaboration with Whitefield Rising, the state health and family welfare department, and Varthur Telugu Association. Prior to the camp, volunteers distributed pamphlets to all resident welfare associations (RWAs) and PHCs in Siddapura, Kadugodi, and Gunjur.
Anupama, one of the organizers, mentioned that more people arrived for screening on the second day based on word of mouth.
“The camp included cervical cancer screening and also offered training in self-breast examination. It aimed to detect any abnormalities. Out of those screened, ten individuals were referred to the gynecologist on duty at the UPHC,” she said.
Some participants were also referred to KR Puram government hospital.
“The gynecologist and staff nurses at the UPHC recorded the contact details of individuals with abnormal screening results. They will follow up on these cases and provide further guidance,” she added.
Approximately 40 people were prescribed medication for minor vaginal or urinary tract infections.
Published 15 June 2024, 22:28 IST