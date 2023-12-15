200-year-old saris among historic textiles at exhibition

A Mubagam sari, featuring three distinct colour blocks, hangs from the ceiling in one of the rooms. These saris were worn by Devdasis. One could distinguish the Devdasi women in a crowd due to the sari they were clad in. This one in particular is at least over 150 years old, Barkha points out. Ahalya Mathan, the founder of TRS, had found it at the home of an acquaintance.