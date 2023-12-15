200-year-old saris among historic textiles at exhibition

An exhibition of 108 saris is shining light on the handloom weaves of India between the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Titled ‘Red Lilies, Water Birds’, the exhibition is housed in a colonial bungalow, on Hayes Road. It is curated by Barkha Gupta of The Registry of Sarees (TRS), a research and study centre that focuses on handspun and handwoven textiles. The saris have been collected over the last seven years by TRS.
One first encounters wall-mounted cotton textiles woven in Manchester and Lancashire with Indian motifs. They were woven from cotton exported from India. A couple of 200-year-old fragments, one purple and the other, a rich amber, bear golden buttas, paisley motifs and checks. From here, one moves to Benarasi exhibits. The Oriental influence on this weaving tradition at the turn of the 18th century is evident in the use of motifs like peacocks with longer necks and elongated plumage.
The saris also reflect the social customs prevalent during the era in which they were woven. A 200-year-old Dhakai jamdani sari with a shorter width, was probably used by a child bride. “It was common practice at the time to marry off girls at the age of 9 or 10,” explains Barkha.
A Mubagam sari, featuring three distinct colour blocks, hangs from the ceiling in one of the rooms. These saris were worn by Devdasis. One could distinguish the Devdasi women in a crowd due to the sari they were clad in. This one in particular is at least over 150 years old, Barkha points out. Ahalya Mathan, the founder of TRS, had found it at the home of an acquaintance.
Kanchipuram, Venkatagiri, Chanderi, Paithan and Patan are among other Indian weaves on display.
On view until December 23, at Lakshmi Mandir, Hayes Road. Call 70227 95003.