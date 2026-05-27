Fire breaks out at Bengaluru hospital, 21 patients evacuated safely in early hours.

In one line

Key facts

• Fire origin The fire is suspected to have started from an electrical cable in the basement duct of Aveksha Hospital.

• Rapid evacuation Hospital staff evacuated 21 patients, including 14 from the ICU, before fire services arrived.

• No injuries reported All patients escaped without injuries despite dense smoke filling the premises.

• Fire containment Fire services brought the blaze under control before it could spread further.