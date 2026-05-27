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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Fire breaks out at Bengaluru hospital, 21 patients evacuated safely in early hours.
Key facts
• Fire origin
The fire is suspected to have started from an electrical cable in the basement duct of Aveksha Hospital.
• Rapid evacuation
Hospital staff evacuated 21 patients, including 14 from the ICU, before fire services arrived.
• No injuries reported
All patients escaped without injuries despite dense smoke filling the premises.
• Fire containment
Fire services brought the blaze under control before it could spread further.
• Police investigation
Vidyaranyapura police inspected the scene and launched a probe into the incident.
Key statistics
21
Number of patients evacuated
14
Patients in ICU evacuated
3.15 am
Time of incident report
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Published 27 May 2026, 06:55 IST