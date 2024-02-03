21-yr-old engineering student killed in road accident in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 21-year-old college student was killed in an accident involving a BMTC bus in northern Bengaluru on Friday morning.
Malleswaram traffic police identified the victim as Kusumitha, a resident of Malleswaram and a second-year student in a private engineering college in the city.
"The victim was riding parallel to the BMTC bus on Mahakavi Kuvempu Road near Devaiah Park when the bus touched the side of her scooter and she fell under its wheels. She died on the spot," a police officer said.
CCTV footage obtained from a shop nearby showed that the bus slowed down, possibly to stop, milliseconds before Kusumitha fell under its left rear wheel.
People gathered immediately, hitting the side of the bus to gain the driver's attention.
Footage from cameras installed inside the bus showed that the victim was riding on the left side of the moving bus.
A BMTC statement said a careful inspection of the video clip showed that the two-wheeler rider overtook the bus from the left side near Gayatri Nagar.
"While trying to do so, the two-wheeler skidded and fell near the left rear wheel of the bus as there was an auto on the opposite side," it added.
The bus was operating from Shivajinagar to Kamala Nagar, and police have impounded the vehicle. They are also making efforts to trace the driver, who fled the spot soon after the accident.