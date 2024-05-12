2,137 consumers penalised for illegally letting sewage into BWSSB pipelines  

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is cracking down on illegal sewage connections and has so far inspected 17,793 spots and penalised 2,137 consumers for letting sewage into BWSSB pipelines illegally.

Cautioning the citizens that this could lead to health hazards, BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V asked the citizens to get illegal connections regularised.

“The entry of sewage through illegal connections increases the pressure on the pipelines, especially during summer. As a result, sewage could overflow on the roads and result in health hazards. We need to avoid such situations. Through this survey, our aim is to prevent the spread of diseases and ensure cleanliness in the city,” Manohar said.