22 health facilities in Bengaluru get notice for excess dengue test charges

Bengaluru: Twenty two diagnostic laboratories and hospitals in Bengaluru and neighbourhood were on Thursday slapped with notices after it was found that they were charging more than what was prescribed for dengue tests.

The 22 centres have been issued notices under the Karnataka Epidemics Diseases Act and Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act.

The action followed visits by health and family welfare department officials to 31 health establishments over reports that they were charging in excess of the charges prescribed by the state government.