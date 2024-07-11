22 health facilities in Bengaluru get notice for excess dengue test charges

Bengaluru: Twenty two diagnostic laboratories and hospitals in Bengaluru and neighbourhood were on Thursday slapped with notices after it was found that they were charging more than what was prescribed for dengue tests.
The 22 centres have been issued notices under the Karnataka Epidemics Diseases Act and Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act.
The action followed visits by health and family welfare department officials to 31 health establishments over reports that they were charging in excess of the charges prescribed by the state government.
The government has capped dengue test prices at Rs 300 for ELISA N1 and ELISA IgM and Rs 250 for screening test and rapid crad test for NS1, IgM and IgG.
Bengaulru Urban health officials said that complaints in regard to excess charging for dengue testing can be made to dhabangaloreurban@gmail.com and 9449843037
Published 11 July 2024, 16:59 IST