<p>Bengaluru: A 22-year-old woman has alleged that an unidentified man molested her while she was out for a walk in Mathikere on Sunday night.</p>.<p>The RMV 2nd Stage resident, who works for a private company, told police that she was walking with a male friend when an unidentified man riding a black two-wheeler and wearing a black shirt approached from behind near a restaurant on MSR Nagar 3rd Cross at around 10 pm and allegedly started misbehaving. </p>.Auto driver dies a day after neighbour's assault in Bengaluru.<p>When her friend shouted at the man, he reportedly laughed it off and rode away.</p>.<p>The woman said she could note only a part of the vehicle registration number as “KA-058”, but was not certain. Based on her complaint, Sadashivanagar police have registered a case and detained a suspect for further interrogation.</p>