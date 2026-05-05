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22-year-old woman molested while out on walk in Bengaluru's Mathikere

When her friend shouted at the man, he reportedly laughed it off and rode away.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 00:29 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 00:29 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newssexual assault

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