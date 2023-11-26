JOIN US
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

22-year-old youth detained for number plate trickery

The suspect was identified as Channakeshava, a resident of Malleshpalya, near New Thippasandra.
Bengaluru: Acting on public complaints, Jeevan Bima Nagar traffic police have zeroed in on a 22-year-old youth who has pasted a sticker on rear number plate (KA-03-KT 5326) of his scooter to avoid detection when indulging in traffic violations and paying fines for the same.

The suspect was identified as Channakeshava, a resident of Malleshpalya, near New Thippasandra.

His Honda Dio scooter was also confiscated and a complaint of cheating lodged with jurisdictional Byappanahalli law and order police. Channakeshava has been detained.

(Published 25 November 2023, 21:36 IST)
