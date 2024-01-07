23-year-old Bengaluru youth who jumped on metro track remains critical

Bengaluru: The 23-year-old passenger who jumped on the Bengaluru Metro track when a train arrived at the Jalahalli station remained critical on Saturday, police officers said.
Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that the passenger identified as Saron from Kerala’s Alappuzha, who was waiting at the platform end, jumped in front of the arriving train at the station at 7.12 pm on Friday.
BMRCL staff acted swiftly, rescued Saron and moved him to the Sanjeevini Hospital for treatment. “He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under observation as his situation remains critical,” a senior police officer told DH. “He had sustained head injuries and has thermal (burn) injuries. His statement is yet to be recorded.”
Sources in the police said that Saron’s father had passed away a month ago and he was “depressed”. “Last 15 to 20 days, he also skipped work,” an official said. “We will have a clear idea once he gives his statement.” Saron worked as a CNC operator at Samarath Automotive Pvt Ltd in Achappa Layout, Abbigere.
Brief disruption
Officials said that when Saron jumped in front of the train, the loco pilot managed to apply the emergency brakes and slow down. Despite this, the train hit Saron. Meanwhile, security guards used the emergency trip system and switched off the power supply to the third rail. BMRCL said that four trains were held at other station platforms following the incident and all the commuters were evacuated. During that time, trains on the Green Line were only run between Yeshwanthpur and Silk Institute Metro stations.
The services on the Green Line were fully restored at 8 pm.