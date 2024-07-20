23-year-old student mowed down by water tanker in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old medical student was mowed down by a water tanker in the northeastern part of the city on Thursday evening.
Ishaan Dandapat was pursuing his final year in medicine in a university in Antigua and Barbuda, in the Caribbean. He was riding his two-wheeler down Rachenahalli Main Road when a rashly driven water tanker collided with him near a convention centre.
Ishaan, who sustained severe injuries, was declared dead on the way to the
hospital.
The Hennur traffic police detained the 19-year-old water tanker driver, Ganesh.
Published 19 July 2024, 22:00 IST