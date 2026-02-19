<p>Bengaluru: An engineering student died in a head-on collision with a goods vehicle while returning from a temple on his birthday in north Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The deceased, Pavan M (24), was a resident of Thotada Guddadahalli and a second-year engineering student at a private college.</p>.<p>Police said the accident took place near Ivar Kandapura, near Soladevanahalli, on Tuesday evening when he was returning home after visiting a temple.</p>.Three killed in truck-motorcycle collision on Karnataka's Jamkhandi-Miraj highway.<p>Preliminary investigation showed a speeding goods vehicle rammed into Pavan’s bike in a head-on collision. The impact caused grievous head injuries, and he died on the spot. He was not wearing a helmet.</p>.<p>Passersby alerted the Chikkabanavara traffic police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and the truck driver is absconding.</p>