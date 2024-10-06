Home
24-year-old techie jumps to death in Bengaluru

The deceased Gauthami, a native of Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, was working as a software engineer at a private company in Whitefield. She had been living in the city for the last two years.
DHNS
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 03:37 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 03:37 IST
