24-year-old techie jumps to death in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 24-year-old woman techie leaped off the terrace of a paying guest accommodation near Whitefield in the eastern part of the city on Thursday evening. A note written by the deceased blames none. </p>.<p>The deceased Gauthami, a native of Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, was working as a software engineer at a private company in Whitefield. She had been living in the city for the last two years.</p>.<p>According to police, the building had four floors, excluding the ground floor. The deceased climbed up to the terrace at around 5.30 pm and leapt off. A note left by Gauthami in her room in the PG accommodation said, "None to blame. Sorry to all. Don't give my body for investigation." Based on the note, police have filed an unnatural death report. </p><p>An officer said that although she requested not to perform a postmortem, it is a mandatory procedure; hence, they had sent the body for a postmortem and later handed it over to the girl's family. A report is yet to arrive.</p>.<p>"There is no foul play involved as per the preliminary probe, but we will investigate further after the postmortem report is out because the death note content is very unusual," the officer said. </p>