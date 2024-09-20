24 years after mutation, Khandre finds out 22 acres forest in Benglauru

Bengaluru: Days after recovery of 18 acre forest land in Kothnur located in a prime part of northern part of Bengaluru, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has learnt about a 22 acre land worth Rs 700 crore that exists as forest in revenue records but lacks any protection from the department, ordering senior officials to take urgent steps to secure the land.

The 22 acre and 8 gunta in survey number 48 of the Kothnur village in KR Pura taluk was given to the Forest Department in January 2000.

The prime land close to Decathlon Hennur is valued at more than Rs 700 crore. "Forest officers in the Bengaluru Urban division have failed to protect the land. The government has taken the matter seriously," Khandre said.

In a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, Khandre directed the official to secure all the documents related to records, title and tenancy, including mutation records, and issue eviction notice to the encroachers under Section 64A of the Karnataka Forest Act, 1963. "Submit details regarding the steps taken to protect the land till now," he added.