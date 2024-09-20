24 years after mutation, Khandre finds out 22 acres forest in Benglauru

Bengaluru: Days after recovery of 18 acre forest land in Kothnur located in a prime part of northern part of Bengaluru, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has learnt about a 22 acre land worth Rs 700 crore that exists as forest in revenue records but lacks any protection from the department, ordering senior officials to take urgent steps to secure the land.
The 22 acre and 8 gunta in survey number 48 of the Kothnur village in KR Pura taluk was given to the Forest Department in January 2000.
The prime land close to Decathlon Hennur is valued at more than Rs 700 crore. "Forest officers in the Bengaluru Urban division have failed to protect the land. The government has taken the matter seriously," Khandre said.
In a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, Khandre directed the official to secure all the documents related to records, title and tenancy, including mutation records, and issue eviction notice to the encroachers under Section 64A of the Karnataka Forest Act, 1963. "Submit details regarding the steps taken to protect the land till now," he added.
As per spatial analysis of survey number 48, about 30 houses, including several apartment complexes, have come up in the boundaries of Survey number 48 defined by the Revenue Department.
Sources said the forest land has not been clearly demarcated within the survey number, which has emboldened encroachers. "When a land is granted to the department, the concerned forest officer should have written to the revenue authorities seeking the demarcation of the boundary. Considering the value of the land in Bengaluru, the boundaries should have been secured with a compound wall. The lack of the same is an invitation to land grabbers," the source explained.
As per the information declared by the government, about 2000 acres of forest land in Bengaluru Urban division is under encroachment. The National Green Tribunal has taken up a suo motu case last month based on a DH report.
Published 20 September 2024, 14:49 IST