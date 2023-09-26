24-yr-old dies after ramming scooter into BBMP truck  

A 24-year-old man died on the spot after ramming his two-wheeler into a stationary BBMP waste collection truck in Jayanagar. The deceased Jayalinga P, riding his Honda Dio from Banashankari via South End Circle, lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the BBMP truck parked under the metro station.
Police sent his body for postmortem and seized both the two-wheeler and the truck.
Jayalinga hailed from Ramanagara and was working at a private shop on Bannerghatta Road. He was purportedly married just a few months ago. Police filed an FIR under IPC Section 279 (rash driving/riding on a public way).