24-yr-old dies after ramming scooter into BBMP truck  

Police sent his body for postmortem and seized both the two-wheeler and the truck.
Last Updated 25 September 2023, 23:52 IST

A 24-year-old man died on the spot after ramming his two-wheeler into a stationary BBMP waste collection truck in Jayanagar. The deceased Jayalinga P, riding his Honda Dio from Banashankari via South End Circle, lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the BBMP truck parked under the metro station.

Jayalinga hailed from Ramanagara and was working at a private shop on Bannerghatta Road. He was purportedly married just a few months ago. Police filed an FIR under IPC Section 279 (rash driving/riding on a public way).

(Published 25 September 2023, 23:52 IST)
India NewsBengaluruAccident

