25-year-old man, thrashed for attempting to steal metal sheets, dies in Bengaluru  

Bengaluru: A 25-year-old man, who was beaten up for allegedly trying to steal metal sheets from an under-construction building in south Bengaluru’s Konanakunte area, died on Thursday.

The Konanakunte police identified the victim as Zubair Ulla, alias Salman, a resident of Avalahalli. Ulla succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital, where he had been admitted to the ICU.

An investigator involved in the case told DH that Ulla and his friend Saleem, aged 25, had gone to the building in the early hours of Thursday to steal metal sheets. The watchman and some labourers caught them in the act and detained them.