25-year-old man, thrashed for attempting to steal metal sheets, dies in Bengaluru  

Bengaluru: A 25-year-old man, who was beaten up for allegedly trying to steal metal sheets from an under-construction building in south Bengaluru’s Konanakunte area, died on Thursday.
The Konanakunte police identified the victim as Zubair Ulla, alias Salman, a resident of Avalahalli. Ulla succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital, where he had been admitted to the ICU.
An investigator involved in the case told DH that Ulla and his friend Saleem, aged 25, had gone to the building in the early hours of Thursday to steal metal sheets. The watchman and some labourers caught them in the act and detained them.
“The duo retaliated as the labourers went to catch them, and a fight broke out. The labourers eventually caught the duo, tied their hands, and beat them up,” said the investigator.
Police said the labourers severely beat up the duo and called the police control room only at 7.30 am.
Police shifted the victims to the hospital after observing their critical condition. Ulla remained in the ICU having taken deadly blows. He died at 11.30 am.
Police picked up the watchman and a few labourers for questioning. An FIR has also been filed at the Konanakunte police station under IPC Section 302 (murder).
The officer said Saleem also suffered hard blows, but is recovering and is out of danger.
“We are still questioning them; further action needs to be decided. We are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death,” the officer told DH.
Action against Saleem, who had allegedly accompanied Ulla to steal the metal sheets, is yet to be decided.
Published 13 June 2024, 20:17 IST