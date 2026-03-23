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25k Bengaluru homes can soon avail piped gas

However, the project involves extensive road cutting for laying the pipelines, which is likely to cause significant distress to commuters.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 22:07 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 22:07 IST
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