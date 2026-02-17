Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

26-year-old HDFC bank employee mowed down by speeding biker in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar

The accident occurred around 12.45 pm when Yogeshwari had stepped out of her office to fetch lunch.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 12:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 12:54 IST
Bengaluru newsAccidentHDFC

Follow us on :

Follow Us