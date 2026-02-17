<p>Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old woman employee of HDFC Bank was killed after being struck by a speeding two-wheeler in Rajajinagar on Monday.</p><p>The deceased Yogeshwari has been identified as a native of outside Bengaluru, who was residing in a local PG accommodation. She was employed at the HDFC Home Loan branch in Rajajinagar.</p><p>The accident occurred around 12.45 pm when Yogeshwari had stepped out of her office to fetch lunch. CCTV footage of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows that Yogeshwari is seen cautiously crossing the road near the median on a stretch currently undergoing white-topping work.</p>.Bengaluru parents exit cab leaving 4-year-old asleep in vehicle; child rescued.<p>As she navigated the section where roadwork had partially restricted movement, a speeding biker travelling from the Rajajinagar entrance toward Suguna Hospital rammed into her with force. The impact was so severe that Yogeshwari was flung several feet into the air before hitting the asphalt.</p><p>A colleague who was walking just a few steps behind Yogeshwari at the time of the crash recalled that. "We were returning from lunch and had just crossed one section of the road. The biker was at a high.speed and hit her so hard she just rolled over. I was in total shock," she said.</p><p>According to the police, the biker also lost control and skid nearly 100 meters down the road. While the rider remained conscious and was moved to a hospital by passersby, Yogeshwari suffered critical internal injuries and multiple fractures.</p><p>Locals rushed Yogeshwari to a nearby private hospital. Despite intensive medical efforts to stabilise her, she failed to respond to treatment and was pronounced dead on Monday night.</p><p>The Rajajinagar Traffic Police have registered a case against the bike rider for reckless and negligent driving. "The stretch is narrow due to ongoing white-topping work, and motorists are expected to slow down. The speed of the vehicle involved was well above the speed limit," a police officer stated.</p>