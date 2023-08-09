Bengaluru: 26-yr-old arrested for burglary 

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly burgling a house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. They have recovered 150 gram gold worth Rs 9 lakh.
Mahadevaswamy, a resident of Gollarahatti near Byadarahalli, has been arrested based on a complaint registered by Karunakumar in July about gold missing from his house. Based on CCTV footage and some leads provided by Karunakumar, Mahadevaswamy was arrested.
It has now emerged that the suspect was known to the complainant. Police said that there are no other cases against the suspect.
An FIR has been registered under IPC Section 378 (punishment for burglary).