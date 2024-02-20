27 revenue officers face probe for being ‘lenient’ on tax defaulters

For the first time, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is going after revenue officers who allegedly went soft on top property tax defaulters in their respective zones.
Launching a Departmental Enquiry (DE) against 27 revenue officers, the civic body has issued notices to them, asking to explain why action should not be taken against them.
The notice from the BBMP’s administrative division has warned Revenue Officers (ROs) and Assistant Revenue Officers (AROs) of penalties if they fail to respond within 15 days.
The action follows after the BBMP top brass found that the errant officials had failed to act on instructions from the head office to inspect buildings to review the Self-Assessment Scheme (SAS), prepare a spreadsheet of action taken, and recover dues from the top 50 defaulters.
The BBMP has also devised a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for sealing and seizing both commercial and non-commercial properties, with sub-divisional offices tasked with assembling teams to enforce the orders.
Rattled by the action, the revenue officers, through the Bruhat Bengaluru Officers and Employees Union, have urged the BBMP chief commissioner to drop the action against them, especially since they are overburdened with additional responsibilities.
“In 2022-23, the BBMP collected property tax of Rs 3,339 crore. So far, the collection has crossed Rs 3,598 crore, which is an increase of Rs 258 crore. All this is being done in addition to their routine work such as khata-related services, and election work, among others. Additional responsibilities are adding to the burden of revenue officers, who have experienced stress and harassment,” the association said, urging the BBMP to drop all the
charges.
The association also threatened to hold an indefinite protest if the
“harassment” continues.
Senior BBMP officers said the revenue officers have only been asked to do their basic work, which is to collect property tax.