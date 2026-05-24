Man dies after slitting his throat in Bengaluru's Ashok Nagar

<p>Bengaluru: A 28-year-old man allegedly died after slitting his throat at a vacant site in Ashok Nagar in the early hours of Friday, triggering initial suspicion of murder before police confirmed it to be a suicide case.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Gautam, a resident of Wilson Garden. He was working as nursing staff at a private hospital but had stopped going to work a few months ago as he was reportedly suffering from depression. He had reportedly been discharged from a rehabilitation centre a day before the incident.</p>.<p>Police said the incident came to light early Friday morning when passersby noticed Gautam lying in a pool of blood at the vacant site and alerted Ashok Nagar police.</p>.Bengaluru: Man dies by suicide after video call with 'girlfriend'.<p>Since the body was found with the throat slit, investigators initially suspected foul play and began probing the case from a murder angle. Police examined the scene of crime, collected preliminary evidence and verified his recent movements before concluding that he had taken his own life, police added.</p>.<p>Police also recorded statements from Gautam’s family members, who told investigators that he had exhibited suicidal tendencies earlier and had attempted to end his life in a similar manner on a couple of occasions, but was rescued by family members each time.</p>