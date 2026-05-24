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Man dies after slitting his throat in Bengaluru's Ashok Nagar

Police examined the scene of crime, collected preliminary evidence and verified his recent movements before concluding that he had taken his own life.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 21:31 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 21:31 IST
India NewsBengaluruSuicide

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