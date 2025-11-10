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28-year-old woman found dead in Bengaluru home; family alleges ‘murder staged as suicide’

Kalyan and his family had been harassing Shruthi for additional dowry.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 21:35 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 21:35 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsYelahanka

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