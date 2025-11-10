<p>Bengaluru: A married woman was found dead in her house in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yelahanka">Yelahanka</a> under suspicious circumstances, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Family members found Shruthi (22) hanging from the fan on Saturday and rushed her to hospital, where she was declared dead. Police sent the body for autopsy to ascertain the actual cause of death.</p>.<p>Her family members staged a protest on Sunday, alleging it was "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/murder">murder</a> staged as a suicide".</p>.<p>They said Shruthi married Pawan Kalyan, a private employee, in December 2024 and moved in with him in Yelahanka. </p><p>Kalyan and his family had been harassing Shruthi for additional dowry. The two families had recently resolved the disputes, but the issue cropped up again.</p>.II PU student found dead in hostel in Karnataka's Yadgir .<p>"They told me on the phone that my sister died by suicide. I immediately informed my father. The couple was fighting earlier that day before I was told she had died. When I checked, the fan looked like it had not bent or moved. My sister weighed 75 kg,” Amruth, Shruthi's younger brother, told reporters.</p>.<p>Yelahanka New Town police registered a case and detained Kalyan for questioning. An official statement on the arrest is awaited.</p>.<p>(If you are in distress or having suicidal tendencies, please reach out to this 24/7 helpline: KIRAN 1800-599-0019 or Arogya Sahayavani at 104)</p>