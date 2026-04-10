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29-year-old mowed down by tractor during Hulimavu temple procession

Witnesses and passersby rushed a profusely bleeding Akshath to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 21:19 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 21:19 IST
Bengaluru newsAccident

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