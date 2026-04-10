<p>Bengaluru: A 29-year-old man was killed after a tractor, driven in a rash and negligent manner during a temple procession, mowed him down in Hulimavu early Thursday morning.</p>.<p>The deceased, Akshath P, was a resident of Banashankari. The incident occurred around 4.30 am on the road leading to the Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple.</p>.Two-year-old mowed down by speeding car in Bengaluru's K R Pura.<p>Akshath, who owned a fuel station in Banashankari, had visited the area to invite a friend for his wedding later this month and to witness the Pallakki Utsava (palanquin procession) of the Sri Kondandarama Swamy Temple.</p>.<p>While he was standing on the right side of the road, the tractor (KA-51-T-722) carrying the Sri Muthurayaswamy palanquin approached from the direction of the Yellamma Temple.</p>.<p>The driver, Basha, was allegedly driving at high speed and recklessly despite the presence of devotees. The vehicle hit Akshath, knocking him to the ground. The tractor's large right rear wheel rolled over him, causing fatal injuries to his head, stomach, and chest.</p>.<p>Witnesses and passersby rushed a profusely bleeding Akshath to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.</p>.<p>A senior traffic police officer told DH: "Organisers often hold processions and festivals without notifying authorities or assessing the event's disaster sensitivity, which can lead to loss of lives. This incident could have been a disaster if bystanders had not jumped out of the way in time. Also, the event committee should have taken precautionary measures, such as verifying driver backgrounds and ensuring vehicle fitness, before proceeding."</p>.<p>The Hulimavu Traffic Police have registered a case under sections 281 (rash driving), 125(A) and (B) (causing hurt and endangering life), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.</p>.<p>The tractor has been impounded, and investigations are on to apprehend the driver, who is reportedly absconding.</p>