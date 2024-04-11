29-year-old woman arrested for killing her two kids in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 29-year-old woman allegedly murdered her two minor children in Jalahalli in northern Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Police arrested Gangadevi from her house in Ram Bovi colony.
The woman allegedly smothered and killed Lakshmi (7) and Gautham (9) around 12.30 am and then informed the police control room of some disturbance in the area. When the police reached her house and found the bodies, she confessed to the murder, an officer said.
A police investigator said that Gangadevi was a housewife and unemployed and prima facie, killed her children due to financial issues. “It appears that she was also mentally disturbed,” the officer said.
Case in March
Interestingly, in March, the woman accused her husband Naresh of harassing their daughter. The Jalahalli police arrested Naresh, booked him under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and remanded him to judicial custody.
The woman was booked under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Investigations are on, the Jalahalli police said.
(Published 10 April 2024, 22:31 IST)