<p>Nobody wants to wake up in the middle of a good sleep at night, be it a washroom rush or to merely adjust the fan. A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>techie devised a fan that would not demand someone actually stepping out of bed to switch it off or on. Call it "lazy" or "innovative", this fan has got netizens talking. </p><p>Curious to know what this techie's fan is all about? We have you covered. </p><p>Pankaj, who identifies himself as the 'The 2nd floor guy' on social media platform 'X', shared how his 3AM struggle to beat unpredictable <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/weather">weather </a>resulted in something useful. </p>.<p>"I was tired of waking up at 3 am either sweaty or freezing. so i taught my ai roommate to automatically control the fan by watching me sleep. Arms or leg sticking out means i'm hot so fan turns on, arms curled up means i'm cold so fan turns off. it uses a remote button pusher to physically press the fan switch (sic)," he wrote.</p>.Bengaluru techie creates AI tool to plan your buffet plate.<p>The post even featured an image suggesting how the fan would work. He described that the AI fan he built "runs mediapipe pose vision model on his home server, detects his sleep position in real time, sends a signal, leading to the button getting pressed."</p><p>The Bengaluru-based techie gave the fan he built the title of an "AI roommate" and said that it "watches him 24x7, annoys him, checks in when he's quiet, notices patterns, calls out bad habits, nudges to do better." </p>.<p>As Pankaj's posts surfaced online, netizens commented on it. While some termed it the "Creepiest thing they’ve read this week," others were invested in the AI fan idea. "Where can i get this," the latter asked. </p><p>Multiple responses pointed out that the innovation came with likely privacy concerns as it demanded CCTV surveillance and monitoring in one's bedtime space.</p>