i was tired of waking up at 3 am either sweaty or freezing. so i taught my ai roommate to automatically control the fan by watching me sleep 📸



arms or leg sticking out means i'm hot so fan turns on, arms curled up means i'm cold so fan turns off. it uses a remote button pusher… https://t.co/WYkbbcVoVH pic.twitter.com/slpENOzX9I