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3 APMCs win long legal battle, secure 450 acres for Bengaluru mega markets

In a move to ease Bengaluru’s traffic woes, the state cabinet has approved the lease of 12 acres of BMTC land adjacent to the Dasanapura APMC.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 23:18 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 23:18 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsAPMC

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