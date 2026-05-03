<p>Three Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMCs), including two from Bengaluru (Yeshwantpur and Sarjapur) and one from Koppal district (Gangavathi), have secured over 450 acres of land following the resolution of prolonged legal disputes.</p>.<p>Agriculture Marketing Minister Shivanand Patil announced on Saturday that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apmc">APMC</a> has successfully paid Rs 410 crore in compensation entirely from its own internal revenue to take possession of the land. The move is expected to clear the decks for projects, including a Mega Market in Bengaluru, and a Rice Technology Park in Koppal.</p>.<p>In a move to ease Bengaluru’s traffic woes, the state cabinet has approved the lease of 12 acres of BMTC land adjacent to the Dasanapura APMC.</p>.<p>Minister Patil stated that trade operations for onion, garlic, potato, and ginger will be shifted from the congested Yeshwantpur market to Dasanapura.</p>.Govt expects to get Rs 400 cr from APMCs this fiscal: Karnataka Minister.<p>“Hundreds of trucks arriving from north Karnataka with these commodities cause massive traffic snarls at Yeshwantpur. Moving these four specific trades to Dasanapura will provide significant relief to the city’s commuters,” the minister added.</p>.<p>“The resolution of these cases removes the final hurdles for our flagship projects. We are now set to develop the Mega Market at Srigandhadakavalu, the specialized perishables market at Goolimangala and the rice technology park at Karatagi.”</p>.<p>Srigandhadakavalu and Herohalli (272 acres): Acquired in 1994 for a Mega Market project, the acquisition was challenged by the Jamnalal Bajaj Seva Trust. After a favourable ruling from the Supreme Court last week, the Yeshwantpur APMC paid Rs 186 crore in compensation.</p>.<p>Goolimangala (42 acres): Located in Sarjapur hobli which comes under Sarjapur APMC, this land was earmarked in 2003 for a dedicated fruit, flower and vegetable market.</p>.<p>Following a High Court verdict, Rs 211.37 crore has been deposited with the court.</p>.<p>Karatagi (136 acres): Acquired in 2012 for a Rice Technology Park in Koppal district. The Gangavathi APMC successfully contested a lower court’s compensation order in the High Court, resolving the matter with a Rs 12 crore payment.</p>