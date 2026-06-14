Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

3 Bengaluru cops arrested in Rajasthan for taking bribe in dowry harassment case

In a statement, the Rajasthan ACB said the three were visiting Jaipur to investigate the case and allegedly demanded a Rs 2-lakh bribe from the suspect to provide relief and dilute the case.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 17:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 June 2026, 17:09 IST
BengaluruCrimeRajasthandowry

Follow us on :

Follow Us