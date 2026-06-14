3 Bengaluru cops arrested in Rajasthan for taking bribe in dowry harassment case

<p>Bengaluru: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials from Rajasthan arrested three Bengaluru police officials for allegedly accepting a bribe from a suspect in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/the-new-face-of-dowry-violence-beyond-poverty-and-dependence-4038374">dowry </a>harassment case. </p><p>The arrested officials are sub-inspector Anita and head constables Yatish Kumar and Ulvappa, all posted at the HAL police station, where the dowry harassment case was filed. </p><p>In a statement, the Rajasthan ACB said the three were visiting Jaipur to investigate the case and allegedly demanded a Rs 2-lakh bribe from the suspect to provide relief and dilute the case. </p><p>After verifying the complaint, the ACB laid a trap at Hotel Gangaur in Jaipur and caught the three officials red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000. </p>.Dowry deaths persist despite education, empowerment and legal safeguards.<p>"The ACB team is currently interrogating the police officials. Further legal proceedings in the matter are underway," the ACB said in the statement. </p><p>The operation was led by ACB Additional Superintendent of Police Bhupendra Chaudhary, supervised by Deputy Inspector General Om Prakash Meena and directed by Director General Govind Gupta and Additional Director General Smita Srivastava, according to the statement. </p><p>Senior officers from the Bengaluru police were not immediately available for comment.</p>