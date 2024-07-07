3 booked for demolishing wall of 93-yr-old school over property dispute in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru city police have booked three people for demolishing the compound wall of the 93-year-old Smt Kamalabai Educational Institution (SKEI) located at the Queens Road on Friday evening.

A group of people arrived into the school premises forcefully, as per a report in the Indian Express. An FIR has been registered in the matter, which says that the group entered the school with a JCB demolished the school's compound wall along with the Connaught Road. The FIR lodged at the High Grounds police station said that the incident took place on July 5 at 4:30 pm.

The three persons have been identified as Maria Elizabeth, Mohammed Jabi and Zerard Stephan Harry. They have been booked under the new criminal law BNS Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (damage to property), 329 (enter into property to intimidate), and 3. As per the FIR, Harry, Elizabeth, and Jabi broke into the school using a JCB and assaulted security officials Karthik and Murali and threatened to kill them.

What probe till now reveals?

The investigating police officials were quoted in the IE report as saying that the incident on Friday is the result of a 25-year-old property dispute between Elizabeth and the school management. A police official said, “Elizabeth claims that a portion of the school campus belongs to her while the school management always maintained that they purchased the 10 acre property from the municipal corporation. Elizabeth, whose great grandfather served in the defence, claims that the property was given to her by the government."