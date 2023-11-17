JOIN US
3-day festival of short films

Last Updated 17 November 2023, 00:23 IST

Toto Funds the Arts is hosting a weekend film festival called Flashback to mark its 20th anniversary. The foundation felicitates budding writers, musicians, photographers, and filmmakers every year.

It will screen short films by previous Toto award winners, opening with ‘Aise Hee’ on November 17. ‘Achabam’, ‘Beneath the poplar trees’, ‘For Susan’, and ‘Enso’, all by women filmmakers, will be screened under the segment ‘A film of one’s own’. The ‘Kannada Kannadi’ segment will showcase Kannada films like ‘Sudhamayee’, ‘Underwear’, ‘Daali’ and ‘Dictionary Mohan’. Animated shorts are also lined up.

The three-day festival will also host workshops — Tanushree Das will lead a masterclass on editing and Tanul Thakur will discuss how to write movies. The latter is a ticketed event. All other events are free to attend.

There will also be talks by experts. Filmmaker Shai Heredia will share insights on crafting personal stories, experimental animator Anitha Balachandran will discuss the ecosystem of indie animated films and director Girish Kasaravalli will share his thoughts on Kannada short films.

November 17 to 19 at Max Mueller Bhavan, Indiranagar. Schedule on totofundsthearts on Instagram.

(Published 17 November 2023, 00:23 IST)
