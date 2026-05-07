<p>Torrential rains often turn daily commutes into long and exhausting journeys, with waterlogged roads, traffic snarls and soaring ride fares making travel difficult. During heavy rainfall, many are even advised to stay indoors unless necessary — a reality that residents in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india">Bengaluru </a>recently found themselves dealing with.</p><p>A viral video on social media has now put the spotlight back on Bengaluru’s traffic scenes during heavy rain after a woman claimed it took her friend nearly three hours to travel just 15 kilometres back home.</p><p>Sharing the experience, the post read, “Took her 3 hours to reach home. Paid 1.2k just so that the auto driver doesn’t leave her midway. <a href="https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1006614838462442">Peak traffic in rains</a>!”</p><p><strong>Watch video</strong></p>.<p>“I did not expect this from Bangalore! Yesterday, my friend paid Rs 1200 to an auto-driver for a 15km ride. Rs 1200! You could buy household groceries twice for that amount,” she said in the clip.</p>.Woman visits Bengaluru at 3 am, struggles to find cab in new city; viral video tells what happens later.<p>The woman said the experience made it impossible for her to “romanticise” rains, pointing to the traffic congestion and high ride fares that come with it.</p>.<p>She suggested that instead of enjoying the rain, commuters are often left dealing with endless traffic noise and difficulty booking rides during peak hours and unpredented weather conditions.</p><p>The video, posted by a user named Sanya on Instagram on May 4, has already crossed over 16,000 views online. </p><p>It resonated with netizens, with some sharing similar experiences in the comments section.</p>.Ride-hailing cabs turn scarce at Bengaluru's KIA after heavy rain.<p>“I also faced same 1000 I paid. Little rain in middle they asked normal price 250. I am with 3 kids so I paid,” one user commented.</p><p>Another wrote, “Don't cry on Auto wale, consider Time taken.”</p>