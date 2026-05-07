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'3 hours for 15 kms': Viral video points out at Bengaluru traffic amid heavy rains

The Instagrammer's friend allegedly paid Rs 1,200 to travel the distance
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 08:53 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 08:53 IST
BengaluruViral videoTrendingBengaluru rains

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