Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

3 hours for 5 km: Route lines on map turn darker shade of red

Despite the large deployment of traffic police, commuters took an average of three hours to cover just five kilometres. The situation was equally dire on other arterial and sub-arterial roads.
Naveen Menezes
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 22:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 22:10 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newstraffic

Follow us on :

Follow Us