3 suffer minor injuries as BMTC bus rams compound wall near Manekshaw Parade Ground

<p>Bengaluru: Three passengers sustained minor injuries after a BMTC bus rammed into a compound wall near the Manekshaw Parade Ground on Saturday.</p><p>The incident occurred around 12.15 pm when the bus was heading towards Anil Kumble Circle from Shivajinagar.</p>.Pvt bus mows down 15-yr-old boy in Bengaluru, locals block road.<p>Police said the driver lost control while taking a turn. As he applied the brakes, passengers suffered minor injuries due to the sudden impact.</p><p>The injured were shifted to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital for first aid and are recovering.</p><p>Cubbon Park Traffic police rushed to the spot and inspected the scene.</p>