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3 suffer minor injuries as BMTC bus rams compound wall near Manekshaw Parade Ground

Police said the driver lost control while taking a turn. As he applied the brakes, passengers suffered minor injuries due to the sudden impact.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 10:46 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 10:46 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBMTCManekshaw Parade Grounds

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