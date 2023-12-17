Bengaluru police probe reveals 3-year-old run over by neighbour's car, didn't fall

Bengaluru: A three-year-old girl, initially suspected to have died after falling while playing in front of an apartment building in Kasavanahalli, was run over by a car, a police probe found. The deceased was identified as Arbina.
According to the police, Arbina's father Jog Jathar in his complaint said that on December 9, at around 8.30 am, the deceased fell near the footpath in front of Samrudhi Apartment where she was playing. He initially suspected that she must’ve tripped over the gate and fell, the FIR noted.
Jathar found that Arbina had injuries to her right shoulder and limbs and was taken to Nimhans after initially going to a few other city hospitals.
At around 12 pm, doctors at Nimhans told Jathar that Arbina had died on the way, the FIR noted. An Unnatural Death Report (UDR) was registered by the police. police station.
The body was moved to St John's Hospital for autopsy where the doctors raised suspicion over injuries she had sustained, the police said. The police then scoured the CCTV footage at the spot and found that Arbina was run over by a car.
Based on a revised complaint on Friday, Bellandur police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.
Police identified the suspect as Suman C Keshava Das, who also stayed at Samruddhi Apartment and drove the white-coloured Mahindra XUV 700 that was allegedly involved in the incident. He is yet to be arrested.
“Since the child was run over by the car on the footpath, the case falls under the traffic police’s jurisdiction,” police sources said. “A court order is awaited to transfer the case to the Bellandur Traffic Police Station for further probe.”