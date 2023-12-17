Bengaluru police probe reveals 3-year-old run over by neighbour's car, didn't fall

According to the police, Arbina's father Jog Jathar in his complaint said that on December 9, at around 8.30 am, the deceased fell near the footpath in front of Samrudhi Apartment where she was playing. He initially suspected that she must’ve tripped over the gate and fell, the FIR noted.