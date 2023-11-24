3-year-old sexually assaulted in South B'luru; neighbour arrested

Bengaluru: A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her 22-year-old neighbour in southern Bengaluru.

Police have arrested the suspect under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the IPC.

The incident occurred around 6 pm on Wednesday in the Jayanagar police station limits, according to a well-placed source in the police.

The suspect has been identified as Saravana, 22, a neighbour of the victim. He's a part-time sweeper in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar slum.