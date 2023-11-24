3-year-old sexually assaulted in South B'luru; neighbour arrested

Bengaluru: A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her 22-year-old neighbour in southern Bengaluru.
Police have arrested the suspect under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the IPC.
The incident occurred around 6 pm on Wednesday in the Jayanagar police station limits, according to a well-placed source in the police.
The suspect has been identified as Saravana, 22, a neighbour of the victim. He's a part-time sweeper in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar slum.
On Thursday, a group of people staged a protest in the neighbourhood and questioned what the government was doing.
"Where's the law and order when such things could happen in the central part of the city," a woman says in a video posted on X. "The culprit must be given the death penalty, and the government must make an example of him."
The woman continued: "Shouldn't little girls play outside? CCTV cameras are here. Police must launch an investigation and track down the culprit."
The video shows a relative of the girl saying the family members had left for work when the girl was sexually assaulted.