<p>Bengaluru: In a heart-wrenching incident on Saturday morning, a three-year-old girl was killed on the spot after being run over by a speeding container truck at Hanumanthegowdanapalya village in Madanayakanahalli.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Nishchitha L N Gowda, daughter of Lakshminarayana and Lavanya.</p>.<p>The incident occurred between 11.15 am and 11.30 am while the toddler was walking to a nearby temple with her mother, Lavanya, and her 11-month-old brother Diganth. According to the police, the mother was carrying the infant in her arms while holding Nishchitha’s hand as they walked along the left side of the road toward the Muneshwara temple near their residence.</p>.<p>The police stated that a container truck (bearing registration number MH-04 HY-2203), reportedly driven in a rash and negligent manner, struck the child from behind. The impact caused the toddler to fall, and the heavy vehicle’s wheels ran over her head, resulting in instant death due to severe cranial injuries.</p>.<p>The driver of the vehicle allegedly failed to notice the pedestrians despite them walking on the edge of the road. Following the accident, the Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case against the truck driver under sections 281 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106(1) causing death by negligence, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>