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3-yr-old girl run over by container truck in Madanayakanahalli

The deceased has been identified as Nishchitha L N Gowda, daughter of Lakshminarayana and Lavanya.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 22:11 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 22:11 IST
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