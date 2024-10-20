Home
30-yr-old man killed in road crash in Bengaluru

Babu was reportedly crossing the road with his walker when the lorry driver, who was driving rashly, hit and ran over him, Whitefield traffic police said.
DHNS
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 23:08 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 23:08 IST
BengaluruAccident

