30-yr-old man killed in road crash in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A private firm employee was killed after he crashed his bike into the back of a moving bulldozer ahead of him near the Hebbal flyover up-ramp on Friday night.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Ajay Murali (30), an employee of a logistics company in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The Hosur-native was a resident of Bhadrappa Layout near Hebbal. Around 11.30 pm, he was riding his bike from Esteem Mall towards KR Puram when the crash occurred.</p>.<p>He was declared dead on the way to a nearby hospital.</p>.<p>Lorry mows down man Around 10 pm on Friday, a tipper lorry mowed down a 49-year-old man named Babu, a resident of Munnekolala, at the Hope Farm Junction, Whitefield.</p>.3 killed, 24 injured in road accident in UP's Siddharthnagar.<p>Babu was reportedly crossing the road with his walker when the lorry driver, who was driving rashly, hit and ran over him, Whitefield traffic police said.</p>.<p>The driver left the lorry behind and ran away.</p>.<p>Police have launched an investigation to trace him.</p>