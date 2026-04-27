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31-year-old Bengaluru woman dies of electrocution while using washing machine

Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case of unnatural death based on CCTV footage and shifted the body to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 16:56 IST
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Sujatha electrocuted while operating washing machine in Madanayakanahalli

Sujatha electrocuted while operating washing machine in Madanayakanahalli

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Published 27 April 2026, 16:56 IST
India NewsBengaluruelectrocutionWashing Machine

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