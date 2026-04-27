<p>Bengaluru: In a suspected freak incident, a 31-year-old woman was electrocuted while using a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/washing-machine">washing machine</a> at her home in northern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> on Monday, police said. </p>.<p>Sujatha (30) allegedly suffered an electric shock when she tried to operate the washing machine at her home in Gowdanahalli, Madanayakanahalli, around 7.30 am. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. </p>.<p>However, her family has raised doubts about the circumstances of her death. They do not believe it was an accident. </p>.<p>Sujatha's husband, Chetan, is a businessman. </p>.<p>According to her family, the couple had frequent disputes since their marriage and Sujatha had returned to her parental home about a month ago due to alleged harassment by her husband.</p>.<p>They further alleged that Chetan and his mother had persuaded her to return to Gowdanahalli just a week ago. Her death eight within days has raised serious suspicions, the family alleged. </p>.<p>Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case of unnatural death based on CCTV footage and shifted the body to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigations are underway.</p>