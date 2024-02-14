310 arrested in January for partaking in 'illegal' activities

Bengaluru: The city police on Tuesday said that 310 people were arrested in January for partaking in illegal activities and 140 cases were booked under 13 different categories, including illegal arms cases, immoral trafficking cases and others.
The data was released during the weekly press briefing by Police Commissioner B Dayananda.
During this period, 36 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered and 57 people, including eight foreign nationals, were arrested. Narcotic substances weighing 85 kg were also seized, the police said.
Police officials said that four people charged under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were convicted.
The city police traced 10 absconding rowdies and initiated legal proceedings. Police also traced absconding suspects in 13 cases and presented them before the courts.