31,383 students to graduate at BU’s 59th convocation  

Bengaluru: At the 59th annual convocation of Bangalore University (BU) on Tuesday, 31,383 students will receive their degrees.
Annapurna S (MSc Chemistry, Jnanabharathi campus) and Anuradha M (BSc, Jindal Degree College) emerged as the top achievers, each winning nine gold medals.
Both come from modest backgrounds. Annapurna’s father is a food distributor in Mulbagal, Kolar district, while Anuradha’s father works at a private firm and her mother is a tailor in Goolapura, Nelamangala.
Annapurna, the eldest of five siblings, worked in a private company after her MSc and is now preparing for PhD entrance exams. Anuradha, who also received seven cash prizes, is pursuing an MSc in Chemistry at Bangalore University and aims to clear competitive exams to become an officer.
This year, 308 students will be awarded gold medals, including 113 female students. Among the total graduates, 21,853 achieved distinction, 5,861 secured first class, 1,289 earned second class, and 603 passed. Additionally, 140 PhD students and 1,936 from autonomous colleges will be honoured.
UGC Vice-Chairman Deepak Kumar Srivastava will deliver the convocation address, with Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar in attendance.
BU will also confer honorary doctorates on music director Guru Kiran and social worker KS Rajanna. Of the five nominees, two were selected by the Governor.
Guv to skip event
The Governor, who is also chancellor of state universities, will not attend the event. This is his third convocation absence in recent weeks, following his approval to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case.
Published 09 September 2024, 19:59 IST