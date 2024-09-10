31,383 students to graduate at BU’s 59th convocation  

Bengaluru: At the 59th annual convocation of Bangalore University (BU) on Tuesday, 31,383 students will receive their degrees.

Annapurna S (MSc Chemistry, Jnanabharathi campus) and Anuradha M (BSc, Jindal Degree College) emerged as the top achievers, each winning nine gold medals.

Both come from modest backgrounds. Annapurna’s father is a food distributor in Mulbagal, Kolar district, while Anuradha’s father works at a private firm and her mother is a tailor in Goolapura, Nelamangala.